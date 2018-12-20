Macaulay Culkin is all grown up in ‘Home Alone’-inspired Google holiday ad

Macaulay Culkin is "Home Alone" once more in a new ad for Google Home. | Twitter

Macaulay Culkin is “Home Alone” once more – and this time, he’s all grown up.

The actor stars in a Google Assistant holiday ad, released Wednesday, inspired by the classic 1990 holiday film.

The ad follows a similar plot to the Christmas comedy, with Culkin waking up in an empty house alone – expect for his Google Assistant, of course.

#heygoogle Have you ever wondered what Kevin McCallister is like as an adult? Me neither. But just in case you’re curious you should totally watch this #ad pic.twitter.com/uO9qMPrUT3 — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) December 19, 2018

“Mom? Dad?” Culkin says before turning to the tech tool. “Hey Google, what’s on my calendar today?”

“You have one event called ‘House to yourself,’ ” the assistant responds.

“Oh yeah,” Culkin chimes before we see a series of familiar clips from the original film morphed with advertising.

RELATED

• Macaulay Culkin plays damaged, grown-up ‘Home Alone’ kid in web video

• Can you guess which holiday movie is Illinois’ favorite?

The famous scene where young Kevin McCallister burns himself by putting on after shave? Turns out adult McCallister (Culkin) has none left.

“Hey Google, add after shave to my shopping list,” he says.

Read more at usatoday.com.