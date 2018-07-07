Groupon looking for buyer: report

This Oct. 21, 2011 file photo shows the Groupon logo inside the online coupon company's offices, in Chicago. Groupon Inc., said Monday, Aug. 13, 2012, that its second-quarter earnings beat Wall Street's profit estimates, but it underwhelmed analysts with sales growth hurt by unfavorable currency movements. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Chicago-based Groupon — the company that spearheaded local online deals and boosted local business — is looking for a buyer, Recode reports.

It means its 10 years as an independent company could be coming to an end. Recode reported the company’s executives have been increasingly aggressive in their search for an acquirer over the last month, though a Groupon spokesperson declined to comment on the search.

In 2011, the company was worth more than $16 billion when it turned down Google’s $6 billion offer. Today, the company is valued at $2.4 billion after a decline.

Recode reports Alibaba and IAC could be potential acquirers.