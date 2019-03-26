New hazelnut spread M&M’s, Reese’s ‘Lovers’ cups coming in April

M&M'S® in instroducing its new Hazelnut spread-filled chocolate candies in April. | Mars Inc.

The candy world is getting sweeter.

In April, two candy giants are introducing new varieties.

Mars, Incorporated announced Tuesday that its new M&M’s Hazelnut Spread Chocolate Candies will hit store shelves in April and the company is giving the brand’s “most passionate fans an exclusive opportunity to be the first to try the new product,” the company said in a statement.

The new permanent flavor to M&M’s lineup includes a hazelnut spread center with a classic milk chocolate coating.

“Chocolatey hazelnut spread unlocks a side of indulgence that’s all its own, so we wanted to tap into that mania and bring something to life that our fans would go crazy for,” said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, M&M’s brand director, in a statement. “It’s no secret people love hazelnut spread and love M&M’s, so we can’t wait to see the reaction to this breakthrough taste experience.”

The new candy will come in a teal package in singles, share size and a sharing size stand up pouch.

Reese’s announced two new limited peanut butter cups will be available in mid-April, pitting peanut butter fans against chocolate lovers.

“For years, we’ve heard people debate their favorite part of a Reese’s Cup. Is it the chocolate or is it the peanut butter?” said Natalie Perera with the Reese’s Brand, in a statement. “So, we decided to settle the score and make both sides happy by giving them what they want – Reese’s Chocolate Lovers and Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers.”

The new Reese’s Lovers Cups will be available in a 1.5-ounce pack for $1.11 or a 2.8-ounce king-size pack for $1.66.

Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY

