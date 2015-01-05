Our Pledge To You

News

06/24/2016, 11:32am

Heaven on Seven Rush Street abruptly closes

By Sun-Times Staff
email

Heaven on Seven Rush Street announced Monday via social media the restaurant was closing, effective immediately.

“Thank you to all of our friends and guests for your patronage over the years. As of Monday, January 5, 2015, Heaven on Seven Rush Street is closed,” according to a Facebook post.

The company asked customers to visit Heaven on Seven Wabash or Heaven on Seven Naperville, Its catering business also is continuing.

h/t DNAInfo

Sun-Times Staff