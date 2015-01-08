Hospira pump imports OK’d by FDA

Hospira Inc. says import restrictions on infusion pumps it makes in Costa Rica have been lifted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Lake Forest-based maker of injectable drugs and infusion devices says the FDA’s decision will further the company’s efforts to develop a global device strategy and lead to the introduction of next-generation medical devices.

“Globally, we know our customers depend upon Hospira’s products and we are pleased to be returning these devices to the market. We strive to continuously improve the performance of our products and meet the expectations of both customers and regulatory agencies,” said David J. Endicott, president of Hospira Medical Devices.

“In 2015, we expect that our continued efforts to streamline and modernize our portfolio will result in a number of key product launches, with Hospira ultimately providing the most advanced and intuitive pumps in the industry.”