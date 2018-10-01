Hotel workers rally outside downtown Hyatt Regency

Hotel workers rallied outside the Hyatt Regency Monday, calling on management to accept their demands and finally end a strike now entering its fourth week.

“We deserve to be treated like equals and not like second-class citizens,” said Demetrius Jackson, a houseman at the hotel for the last 11 years. “We’re willing to stay on strike for as long as it takes. Hyatt can end the strike today!”

Workers at 26 hotels across the city had been on strike since Sept. 7, but new contracts have since been ratified at most of those facilities. Workers remain on strike at 10 hotels, including the Hyatt properties.

Chicago Federation of Labor President Bob Reiter also spoke at Monday’s rally. Asked what it said about J.B. Pritzker — the pro-union candidate with connections to Hyatt — that the hotel chain had yet to settle with striking workers, Reiter said, “I know for a fact that he’s not involved with the management of this property.”

Adding: “I know that J.B. Pritzker stands with these folks here, stands with the working people of the city,” Reiter said.

According to the Pritzker campaign, he has less than 2 percent interest in Hyatt and has never held a leadership or management role in the company.

Disclosure notice: Some labor organizations have ownership stakes in Sun-Times Media, including Service Employees International Union, Local No. 1.