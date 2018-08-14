Illinois attorney general sues Trump Tower over releasing water into river

Trump International Hotel and Tower has run afoul of federal environmental laws, potentially harming fish and other aquatic life in the Chicago River, according to a lawsuit filed by the state’s highest-ranking attorney.

The suit claims that, every day, the owners of the building take 20 million gallons of water out of the Chicago River and release the same amount back into the river. The water is used to cool heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems in the building, which sits along the river just east of Wabash Avenue.

Though the building’s owners had a permit for the water discharge, it expired at the end of August 2017; the owners applied for renewal of the permit, but not until 82 days after it was due. They were supposed to apply about three months before the permit’s expiration date.

“Trump Tower continues to take millions of gallons of water from the Chicago River every day without a permit and without any regard to how it may be impacting the river’s ecosystem,” Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan said in a statement. “I filed my lawsuit to make sure Trump Tower cannot continue violating the law.”

She also filed because she wants the court to impose a $10,000-a-day fine while the building remains in violation of regulations.

The suit, filed in Cook County Circuit Court, alleges building owners failed to submit required study results to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in 2013.