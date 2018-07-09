Illinois among 11 states seeking info on fast food ‘no-poach’ agreements

Nearly a dozen state attorneys general are seeking information about "no-poach" agreements meant to block employees from leaving one fast food franchise to work for another franchise in the same chain. Letters were sent to Arby's, Burger King, Dunkin' Donuts, Five Guys Burgers and Fries, Little Caesars, Panera Bread, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Wendy's. | AP file photo

BOSTON — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is leading a coalition of 11 Democratic state attorneys general, including Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, seeking information about “no-poach” agreements meant to block employees from leaving one fast food franchise to work for another franchise in the same chain.

“No-poach agreements trap workers in low-wage jobs and limit their ability to seek promotion into higher-paying positions within the same chain of restaurants,” Madigan said in a statement. “I am investigating this practice because it unfairly stops low-income workers from advancing and depresses their wages.”

The attorneys general say 80 percent of fast food franchisors have no-poach agreements.

The attorneys general have sent a letter to Arby’s, Burger King, Dunkin’ Donuts, Five Guys Burgers and Fries, Little Caesars, Panera Bread, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Wendy’s seeking copies of franchise agreements by Aug. 6.

The attorneys general are from California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and the District of Columbia.