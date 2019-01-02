Illinois is among top states for outbound moves: study

Two households move out of Illinois for every one that moves into the state, according to a United Van Lines study. | OZinOH via Flickr

Two households move out of Illinois for every one that moves into the state. And nearly half of the outbound interstate moves are for jobs, a study from United Van Lines indicates.

Illinois ranked second for outbound moves in 2018 among the company’s customers at 65.9 percent. New Jersey ranked first, with 66.8 percent outbound moves, in the company’s National Movers Study.

Vermont saw the highest percentage of inbound moves in 2018. Four Western states filled out the top 5: Oregon, Idaho, Nevada and Arizona.

New Jersey had highest percentage of outbound moves, followed by Illinois, Connecticut, New York and Kansas.

The company’s 42nd annual study showed that Americans continue to move west and south. The Mountain West and South regions saw high percentages of inbound moves. The Northeast and Midwest had high percentages of outbound moves.