Instacart severs ties with Whole Foods

Whole Foods was acquired by Amazon in 2017. | Brian Jackson/For the Chicago SunTimes

Instacart is moving on from its partnership with supermarket giant Whole Foods, the company announced on Thursday.

The grocery delivery app started the agreement with Whole Foods in 2014. The grocer was acquired by Amazon in 2017.

The company has over 1,400 in-store shoppers across 76 Whole Foods locations. Out of the group of in-store shoppers at Whole Foods, 243 will be impacted beginning February 10, 2019, according to its blog post.

“For our in-store Whole Foods shoppers who are personally impacted by this news, we’re deeply committed to being transparent about what this means for you and plan to share any updates with you as they become available,” Apoorva Mehta, Instacart Founder and CEO said in the post. “I want you to know that we plan to support you through this transition in several ways.”

Instacart plans to place more than 75 percent of impacted employees at another supermarket in their area.

Customers can expect a minimum 3-month separation package based on their maximum monthly pay in 2018, company officials said.