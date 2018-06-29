Did someone break the internet?

Many popular websites and service providers were affected Friday when a backbone fiber was cut. | AP file photo

Many popular internet sites went down for awhile Friday when a fiber optic cable failed.

Comcast’s internet, cable and voice customers were affected.

The company issued this statement: “One of Comcast’s large backbone network partners had a fiber cut that we believe is also impacting other providers. It is currently affecting our business and residential internet, video and voice customers. We apologize and are working to get services restored as soon as possible.”

DownDetector.com showed many popular websites and service providers went down about the same time.