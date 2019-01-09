Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announces divorce in tweet

FILE - In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie Bezos arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Bezos says he and his wife, MacKenzie, have decided to divorce after 25 years of marriage. Bezos, one of the worlds richest men, made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) ORG XMIT: NY116

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos says he and his wife, MacKenzie, have decided to divorce after 25 years of marriage.

Bezos, one of the world’s richest men, made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday.

“After a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends,” read the couple’s joint statement, signed “Jeff & MacKenzie.”

The two married in 1993 after they met at hedge fund D.E. Shaw in New York, where they both worked. They left New York on a road trip to Amazon’s eventual headquarters in Seattle, with her driving and him writing up the business plan for what would become the world’s largest online retailers.

The statement says the pair plans to continue as “partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures.”

They have four children together.