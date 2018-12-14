Johnson & Johnson knew for decades its baby powder contained asbestos: Reuters

Reuters reported that court documents and test results show Johnson & Johnson has known for decades that its raw talc and finished baby powder sometimes contained asbestos. | AP file photo

Johnson & Johnson has known for decades that its raw talc and finished baby powder sometimes contained asbestos, Reuters reported.

The company, however, didn’t inform regulators or the public, according to the report based on court documents, depositions and trial testimony.

Johnson & Johnson called the story false and inflammatory.

In July the company lost a lawsuit from plaintiffs who argued that its products were linked to cases of ovarian cancer and mesothelioma. A St. Louis jury awarded plaintiffs $4.7 billion. It faces thousands of other lawsuits.

Johnson & Johnson shares on Friday dropped 8 percent to $136.10, which put the Dow stalwart on pace for its biggest loss in 16 years. Its market value fell by $30 billion.

Other health care companies also fell. Pfizer lost 1.5 percent to $43.91 while biotech drugmaker Amgen gave up 2.2 percent to $193.13.