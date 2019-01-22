KFC introduces a gravy-scented candle — but there’s a caveat

Kentucky Fried Chicken wants customers to welcome its brand into their homes — in more ways than one.

The fried chicken franchise is trying to expand in the United Kingdom and Ireland and as part of its efforts, has introduced a limited edition gravy-scented candle.

In a short clip posted to YouTube, a voiceover invites fans of KFC to “breathe in the soothing aroma of KFC gravy.” The Gravy Candle’s scent was built using an artisanal technique, FOX 32 reported. The candle will be awarded to 230 people who enter a contest on KFC’s website — but only in the UK and Ireland, where there are more than 850 locations. The company is looking to add 50 stores every year with plans to land at 1,000 locations throughout the UK and Ireland by 2020.

KFC is owned by Yum! Brands, which also owns Taco Bell and Pizza Hut. Yum! Brands and has about 44,000 restaurants in more than 135 countries around the world.

In case you were wondering, the Gravy Candle is not a suitable substitute for KFC’s gravy. The chicken company has indicated on its official Twitter page that it’s not edible.