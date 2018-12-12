Kotex Sleek tampons recalled after reports of unraveling, pieces left in body

Kimberly-Clark has recalled its U by Kotex Sleek Tampons, Regular Absorbency, in the United States and Canada due to a "quality-related defect." | Kimberly-Clark/Kotex via website

Kimberly-Clark issued a recall of its U by Kotex Sleek Tampons, Regular Absorbency, in the United States and Canada due to a “quality-related defect,” the company announced Tuesday.

According to the company, consumers have reported the tampons unraveling and/or coming apart during removal, with some users needing medical attention to remove tampon pieces remaining in the body. There were also some reports of infection, irritation and injury, the company said.

The recall includes all U by Kotex Sleek Tampons, Regular Absorbency, manufactured between Oct. 7, 2016 and Oct. 16, 2018, and distributed between Oct. 17, 2016 and Oct. 23, 2018. Customers can identify the product by looking for specific lot numbers at the bottom of packages – and those recalled numbers can also be found on the U by Kotex website.

No other U by Kotex-branded products are subject to the recall, the company said. The company alerted retailers to remove the recalled products from their stores and post a notice.

We announced today a voluntary recall of U by Kotex® Sleek® Tampons, Regular Absorbency sold in the U.S. & Canada for a quality-related defect that could impact the product performance. For info, please read our FAQs: https://t.co/pfxDrBNqdh or contact us: https://t.co/yrTD0FyV37 — U by Kotex (@ubykotex) December 11, 2018

Read more at USAToday.com.