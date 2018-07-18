Lay’s new ‘Taste of America’ chips include Deep Dish Pizza flavor

Lay’s will release a new line of potato chip flavors focused on different regions of the country and their signature foods.

The new line of potato chips, called “Taste of America,” will also include a flavor familiar to Midwesterners: Deep Dish Pizza. Specifically, Giordano’s deep-dish pizza.

The seven other new flavors: Cajun Spice, Crab Spice, Chile Con Queso, Fried Pickles with Ranch, New England Lobster Roll, Pimento Cheese and Thai Sweet Chili.

Previously released regional flavors will also be making a comeback. Those flavors are West Coast Truffle Fries, Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Popper, Fried Green Tomatoes and Ketchup.

The new potato chip flavors are available for pre-order at laystastesofamerica.com. They launch July 30.