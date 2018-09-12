Lincoln Towing’s license revoked; company vows to appeal— and continue to tow

A man swings a plastic bag over his shoulder while walking past Lincoln Towing Service on North Clark in Chicago. | Sun-Times file photo

The towing company Chicagoans have loved to hate for decades had its license abruptly yanked Wednesday by the state commerce commission.

Lincoln Towing was immortalized in Steve Goodman’s 1972 folk song “Lincoln Park Pirates” that parodied its permanence with the line “there’s no car too heavy and no one can make us shut down.”

But the Illinois Commerce Commission did shut down the company in a 5-0 vote to revoke Lincoln Towing’s relocation license, effective immediately.

Chairman Brien Sheahan said at Wednesday’s meeting that a “preponderance of…evidence” showed Lincoln Towing “has not conducted its business with honesty and integrity, [and] that it is — in fact — unworthy to be entitled to hold a Commercial Vehicle Relocators License,” according to prepared remarks provided by the ICC.

“This culminated an investigation that went on for about two years,” starting in 2016, ICC spokeswoman Victoria Crawford said Wednesday morning. The investigation looked into allegations of 462 unauthorized tows and 369 instances where the company used an unlicensed operator in an eight-month span between 2015-2016.

“I think this is a victory for Chicago residents and visitors who’ve been wrongly towed,” Crawford said. As for whether the company could be expected to resurface in the future, Crawford said she expected Lincoln Towing to appeal the decision.

“I think things are in their hands,” she said Wednesday. “From our perspective, it’s an immediate revocation.”

But Allen Perl, an attorney representing the company, told the Sun-Times late Wednesday morning that Lincoln Towing planned to fight the ruling — and said the company expected to keep operating while its case moves through the appeals process.

“Lincoln Towing will be filing the appropriate motion for a rehearing in Commerce Commission. If not successful, we’ll go to circuit court,” Perl said. “It’s our position that we will be allowed to remain open during the appeal process.”

Crawford disagreed. When asked about Perl’s statements, she asserted again that the ICC considers Lincoln Towing’s license invalid effective today.

“Our perspective is that there is an immediate revocation” of Lincoln Towing’s license, Crawford said Wednesday afternoon.

Ald. Ameya Pawar (47th) — a longtime critic of Lincoln Towing, which has locations at 4882 N. Clark St. and 4601 W. Armitage Ave., the first of which sits within his ward — celebrated the decision to revoke their license on Twitter moments after the ruling:

“We are all the little guy in this story. And today, the little guy won,” Pawar tweeted later on Wednesday, thanking Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Ald. Ariel Reboyras (30th) for joining his efforts to push back against the towing company.

Alexandra Arriaga contributed to this report.