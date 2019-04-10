Lightfoot’s late-night reversal paves the way for OK of Lincoln Yards, The 78

After a late-night reversal by Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot, the City Council was poised Wednesday to approve $1.6 billion in subsidies to unlock the development potential of two-mega developments: Lincoln Yards and “The 78.”

Lightfoot had little choice but to go along with the two biggest tax increment financing subsidies in Chicago history.

Without her consent, aldermen may well have approved the subsidies anyway. That would have put the mayor-elect in the politically difficult position of suffering an embarrassing defeat before she even took office.

It could have set the tone for a contentious relationship between the new mayor and City Council that is likely to be bumpy enough already.

That’s particularly true because Lightfoot has promised to an issue an executive order on Day One ending aldermanic privilege, the unwritten rule that gives a local alderman virtually iron-fisted control over zoning and permitting in his or her ward. Most aldermen don’t want to give up that control.

Several aldermen have accused Lightfoot of making a “rookie mistake” by diving into the Lincoln Yards controversy.

They have argued that she would have been far better off letting Mayor Rahm Emanuel wear the jacket for the record subsidies and extracting her pound of flesh from the developers on the other end as both projects wend their way through the City Hall bureaucracy.

As the clock wound toward midnight Tuesday, Lightfoot tried her best to seize victory from the jaws of defeat.

She issued a statement that daylong negotiations between her staff and the developers — Sterling Bay for Lincoln Yards and Related Midwest for “The 78” — had produced a commitment to “meaningfully strengthen” their joint commitment to minority contracting.

“The increases would lift the overall M/WBE participation by $80 million to $400 million overall,” Lightfoot said.

Her staff later said that instead of 26 percent and 6 percent respectively for minorities and women, the bar has been raised to 30 percent and 10 percent.

In addition, Lightfoot said language would be added to both redevelopment agreements to provide “explicit controls” for the city to “measure and require compliance” with the minority contracting commitments.

“These changes represent a vital sign that my administration will be able to make progress toward an equitable and fair deal for our communities,” Lightfoot said.

The mayor-elect then acknowledged what her own allies told the Sun-Times this week: The city has “additional controls” over the two mega-projects that she plans to use to “further improve these deals” and add “community voices to the process going forward.”

Lightfoot further acknowledged that there are “sufficient votes” to pass both subsidies without her support and that she is “not yet the mayor.”

After she takes office on May 20, Lightfoot promised to “engage with the community and committed activists who have advocated forcefully for affordable housing, park space and responsible use of TIF dollars.

With that, aldermen were free to give final sign-off to a pair of mega-projects: one with potential to transform Chicago’s North Side with 6,000 new residential units, the other so big — with 10,000 new units — it would create Chicago’s 78th neighborhood in the South Loop and Chinatown.