Palos, Loyola hospitals announce merger plan

Loyola Medicine and Palos Health announced plans to merge their heath care systems. | Via Loyola Medicine website

Palos Health and Loyola Medicine have taken steps toward merging the two hospital systems, the companies announced Monday.

A nonbinding letter of intent was signed as the two health care organizations are moving forward in a due diligence process.

If the deal is finalized, Palos Health would join Loyola, a member of Trinity Health, a nonprofit health group that’s part of one of the nation’s largest Catholic health care systems.

“By fully integrating with Loyola Medicine, we will enhance our clinical strength, increase our flexibility and provide our community with more comprehensive care across an expanded region,” Palos Health President and CEO Terrence Moisan said in a news release.

Financial terms were not disclosed.