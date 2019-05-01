Loyola, Palos end merger talks

Loyola Medicine and Palos Health announced plans to merge their heath care systems. | Via Loyola Medicine website

Loyola Medicine and Palos Health have ended their merger decisions.

The hospital groups announced the decision Wednesday. They signed a letter of intent to merge in January.

The organizations said their existing partnerships will continue.

If the deal was finalized, Palos Health would have joined Loyola, a member of Trinity Health, a nonprofit health group that’s part of one of the nation’s largest Catholic health care systems.

Palos Health’s network includes over 3,000 employees across Palos Hospital in Palos Heights, as well as Palos Medical Group, Palos Health South Campus in Orland Park, Palos Imaging and Diagnostics, Palos Home Care and Hospice and Chicago Health Colleagues. Palos Hospital has 425 licensed beds and more than 600 physicians.

Loyola Medicine’s network employs more than 1,700 physicians and comprises Loyola University Medical Center, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and MacNeal Hospital. The health care company also has other primary care centers.