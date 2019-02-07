Lyft offering $10 rides to cultural sites during Black History Month

Ride share customers use the code "BHMC119" to visit The Black Ensemble Theater, Gallery Guichard, and A. Phillip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum and the DuSable Museum of African American History. |Brian Jackson/ For the Sun-Times

In honor of Black History Month, Lyft is providing its users with rides to the cultural institutions in Chicago that celebrate black culture.

All of February, Chicago Lyft users have access to one free ride of up to $10 to their choice of The Black Ensemble Theater, Gallery Guichard, the A. Phillip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum or the DuSable Museum of African American History, the company announced Thursday.

To access the credit, customers can use the code “BHMC119.”

Lyft is offering rides to black history museums, black-owned businesses, memorials and cultural sites in cities all over the U.S. and Canada, the ride-hailing company wrote in a blog post.

