Lyft announces new loyalty program for riders

Lyft, a leader in the ride sharing industry, announced a new version of their app that improves the shared riding experience on Thursday.

Ride-hailing company Lyft will be rolling out a rewards program in December.

The program, called Lyft Rewards, will allow users to earn points for every dollar spent that can be redeemed for savings on future rides and upgrades to Lyft Lux, which provides riders with high-end black cars and experienced drivers. Users will be able to track their points and future perks on the app, the company said Monday.

Lyft Rewards will initially be available to “riders in various cities,” the announcement said. The company didn’t immediately respond when asked if Chicago is among the launch cities. According to a blog post, eligible riders will get an email or notification on their Lyft app.

Lyft said once live, users can expect the program to keep evolving.

“Passengers want perks like ride upgrades, access to more-experienced drivers, and double-points days — so we’ll continue to listen to your rider feedback as we fine-tune the Lyft Rewards program,” Lyft wrote in the blog post.

Lyft’s other rewards programs include the All-Access Plan for frequent users, a Business Rewards program, and a program that allows users to earn extra Delta SkyMiles when they ride.