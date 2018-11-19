80 Chicago small businesses gather at the Made in Chicago Holiday Market

If you’re looking to shop, but don’t want to deal with the massive malls and all those familiar big-name brands, 80 Chicago-area small businesses will be located under one roof Nov. 24 for your holiday shopping needs. The Made in Chicago Holiday Market taking place at Plumber’s Hall in the West Loop is in its fourth year, and will feature dozens of Chicago-area vendors ranging from candlemakers, jewelers, artists, and chocolatiers.

“This is our first year being involved in the market and we’re really excited,” said Marcy Goetz, partner of Chocolate Inspirations which was founded in 1992. “I think this gives the little guys a chance to show off what they do to a larger audience.”

The Chicago Sun-Times is the sponsor of this year’s market, which has traditionally taken place in early December. This year’s organizers said there is plenty of excitement to support small businesses the Saturday after Thanksgiving. More than 2,000 shoppers are expected at the market event.

Food will also be available for purchase courtesy of Aloha Wagon, Smilin’ Dogs, Joey G’s Mac n Cheese, The Zen of Slow Cooking and Do-Rite Donuts, while Maplewood Brewery and Printers Row Wine Shop will be on hand selling adult beverages.

“The environment is fun and inviting,” said Julie Kramer, owner of LifeBejeweled who will be making her third appearance at the holiday market. “This show allows me to get my name out to many customers in the local area who become long-term supporters and followers… it also allows me to connect with and help support fellow small business owners, which makes our local community stronger.”

The Made in Chicago Market is presented by The Chicago Sun-Times. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 24 at Plumber’s Hall, 1340 W. Washington.