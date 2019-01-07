Marshalls closing 2 South Side stores by the end of the month

Marshalls located at Marshfield Plaza set to close by the end of the month. | Google Maps

Discount retailer Marshalls notified the state it is permanently closing two stores on the South Side by the end of the month.

Marshalls has notified the state that it will be closing its Back of the Yards store, 1422 W. 47th St., and its Morgan Park location, 11620 S. Marshfield Ave., that is inside Marshfield Plaza.

Layoffs are to begin on Jan. 31 at both stores and will jointly affect over 100 employees. Whether those employees will receive a severance package or be moved to another store location is unknown.

Officials with Marshalls, an off-price clothing chain run by TJX Companies Inc., could not be immediately reached for a comment.

Marshfield Plaza isn’t only losing Marshalls at the start of the New Year, but it is also set to lose a Target store in February.

That Target — as well as the one located in Chatham, 8560 S. Cottage Grove Ave — was seen by community members as a symbol of disinvestment on the South Side that sparked a series of protests and boycotting the store on Black Friday.

A representative for the Marshfield Plaza was not available for comment.

Manny Ramos is a corps member in Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster Sun-Times coverage of issues affecting Chicago’s South and West sides.