Matter raises $4.4 million

Matter, a business accelerator for next-generation health and biopharma companies, has raised $4.4 million from companies such as AbbVie, Comcast and State Farm.

Matter, which expects to open in early 2015, has now raised more than $8 million, including a $2.5 million state grant and $1.5 million loan from the state of Illinois.

“Matter’s partners will accelerate their access to new health care technologies and expand their presence among the region’s innovators and entrepreneurs,” Steven Collens, Matter’s chief executive, said in blog post. “Together with our strategic partners, Matter is building a community that will accelerate the formation and growth of next-generation health care technology businesses.”

The organization recently named its first 10 health care technology startups accepted for membership.

Matter’s initial strategic partners: