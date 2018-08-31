Can you handle Maxx Force? Six Flags says coaster will hit 78 mph in 2 seconds

Six Flags Great America announced a new roller coaster called Maxx Force on Thursday. | Six Flags

Six Flags Great American says it will open a new roller coaster that will accelerate from 0 to 78 mph in less than two seconds.

The Gurnee theme park announced the new attraction, called Maxx Force, on Thursday. It’s scheduled to open next summer, and park officials say it will be the fastest launch coaster in North America.

Six Flags Great America President Hank Salemi says the coaster will be “in a class all by itself.”

He says Maxx Force also will feature the highest double inversion and fastest inversion of any roller coaster in the world. Its custom coaster trains will be modeled after Formula One Racing cars.