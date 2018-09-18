‘Mayochup’ is coming to the US – and could land in Chicago first

The wait is over.

Heinz’ internet sensation, a mixture of mayonnaise and ketchup called “Mayochup,” will soon be available at a grocery store near you, the condiment company announced Monday, and Chicago could get a taste of the hybrid condiment before any other city.

Mayochup created quite the stir online back in March when Heinz first introduced the concept on Twitter. While the product had been on shelves in the Middle East, according to People, the idea was novel to many Americans. Some people expressed enthusiasm and were willing to give the sauce a chance, while others were quick to point out that they could easily create their own mixtures without spending the cash. Another group of detractors, mostly from the Hispanic community, noted that the condiment already existed and was sold by Goya Foods as “Mayo Ketchup.” Some already established names for the hybrid? Fry sauce, pink sauce, salsa rosada and salsa golf.

Heinz responded to the uproar by creating a poll on Twitter: With enough votes in favor of its version of Mayochup, the company would introduce the product to the United States. Well, 500,000 people weighed in, beating out groups of people who likely weren’t that interested to vote in the first place – and now Mayochup will make its U.S. debut.

But not so quick! Heinz still wants to hear from Mayochup fans before releasing the product nationwide. It has chosen Chicago, Brooklyn and Culver City, California to compete for bragging rights. Tuesday is the last day to vote for a food truck to present the first taste of Mayochup to one of the three cities. The food truck will offer fries with free Mayochup samples.

May the best city win!