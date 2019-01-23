Freebie alert: McDonald’s is giving away free bacon during Bacon Hour

McDonald’s is hosting a nationwide bacon bash and free bacon giveaway on Tuesday to celebrate the pork's arrival on three menu classics. | Provided by McDonald's

For one day and one hour only, you can bring home the bacon for free.

McDonald’s is hosting a nationwide bacon bash and free bacon giveaway from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at participating locations nationwide to celebrate the pork’s arrival on three menu classics.

“When we said there’s no such thing as too much bacon, we weren’t kidding,” said McDonald’s manager of culinary innovation Michael Haracz in a statement Wednesday. “January 29, we’ll be upping the bacon ante — the bac-ante, if you will — and celebrating this glorious food favorite like never before.”

During “Bacon Hour,” customers can get a free side of thick-cut, Applewood smoked bacon with any purchase, be it a Filet-O-Fish, hot fudge sundae or apple pie.

“I love bacon. America loves bacon,” Haracz said in the statement. “I really can’t wait to see the crazy and daring combinations our customers put together.”

There’s a limit of one free side of bacon, which is two half pieces of bacon, per person with any order. Prices for a side of bacon vary by location, and the offer is not available in Alaska, Hawaii and U.S. Territories.

On Jan. 30, Cheesy Bacon Fries, the Big Mac Bacon burger and the Quarter Pounder Bacon burger join the McDonald’s lineup for a limited time.

Read more at usatoday.com.