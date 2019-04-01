Meatless Whopper? It’s coming to select Burger King stores

This is not an April Fools’ hoax.

Burger King announced on Monday that is testing out a meatless Whopper, becoming one of the first national quick-service restaurants to sell the plant-based burger, according to the company.

The Impossible Whopper, as it will be known, will include a vegetarian patty created by the start-up Impossible Foods. The plant-based patty can be found in 59 locations in and around St. Louis.

If it’s successful, it could be coming to a fast food restaurant near you.

Silicon Valley-based Impossible Foods genetically engineers heme, a protein that comes from the roots of soy plants that makes plant-based foods taste like meat.

If you’ve never had a Whopper, it comes with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion toppings along with ketchup and mayonnaise.

In January, Carl’s Jr. added plant-based meat products to its menu and White Castle began selling a slider version dubbed the “Impossible burger” in select stores in 2018.

The reaction to the vegan burger offering has been mixed.

“I gotta give @BurgerKing credit. ‘Whopper’ is defined as ‘an extravagant lie’ so going with the whole #ImpossibleWhopper campaign on April 1st seems like a perfect fit so why not?” writes Twitter user @MattisonAve12.

“This is a crime against the food universe,” writes Twitter user @Jakemlewis.

“I’m not a vegetarian or vegan, but I 100% support the Impossible Whopper (assuming it’s real).” writes Twitter user @nowaitstop_.

