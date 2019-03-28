Michael Sacks, Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz become Chicago Sun-Times investors

Businessman Michael Sacks (left) and Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz (right) have become investors in the Chicago Sun-Times. | File photos

Businessman Michael Sacks and Chicago Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz have become investors in the Chicago Sun-Times, the newspaper announced Thursday.

The move comes nearly two years after both Sacks and Wirtz gave up their ownership stake in the paper when it was sold by its previous owner, Wrapports LLC.

In a press release, the newspaper said no decision had been made by Sun-Times Media Board Chairman Jorge Ramirez on whether Sacks and Wirtz will join the Sun-Times Board of Directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Michael Sacks and Rocky Wirtz,” Ramirez was quoted as saying in a press release. “It is nice to bring representatives of the business community into the ownership group as we strengthen Sun-Times Media and drive the business forward.”

The newspaper has been owned since the summer of 2017 by a group of labor unions brought together by businessman Edwin Eisendrath, a former alderman, to block an effort by the Chicago Tribune’s parent company to take over its competitor. The existing organized labor ownership will continue.

Sacks said in the newspaper’s press release that he was “pleased to again be an investor.”

“The Sun-Times is an important civic asset that has been on a roll,” Sacks said in the statement.

Wirtz said he was “honored” to be asked to invest in the company.

“I believe now, more than ever, we need multiple viewpoints with respect to local coverage, and the Sun-Times plays a key role in that space,” Wirtz said.

Sacks and Wirtz invested in the paper through STIH LLC — an entity managed by Ramirez — that includes the Sun-Times, The Straight Dope digital collection and its in-house video production company AnswersMedia.