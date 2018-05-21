Minimum-wage protesters take Fight for $15 to McDonald’s West Loop headquarters

Protesters marched outside the McDonald's headquarters in the West Loop. | Stefano Esposito/Sun-Times

Regular protests outside McDonald’s by the “Fight for $15” movement in favor of a higher minimum wage have been going on for years.

But on Monday, they moved onto the fast-food giant’s new home turf, with a march outside McDonald’s recently-opened headquarters in the West Loop.

Dozens of chanting marchers moved along the sidewalk outside the new building, 1035 W. Randolph St.

“McDonald’s, McDonald’s, you can’t hide! We can see your greedy side!” they chanted as they passed the McDonald’s restaurant and also crowded outside the employee entrance.

Workers getting off an employee shuttle hustled past them and squeezed into the door.

The protesters planned to head to Springfield later in the day.