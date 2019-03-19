MoviePass $9.95 unlimited subscription plan is back — for a limited time

In January, we reported that MoviePass might be returning back to its roots, relaunching the unlimited plan that first caught the attention of millions of subscribers.

Well, it’s official.

On Tuesday, the beleaguered e-ticketing service said that it’s switching back to the “most appealing” $9.95-per-month limitless plan.

But, in true MoviePass fashion, there’s a notable caveat – either pay for a year up-front or get stuck paying a premium at some unspecified point in the future.

Dubbed “MoviePass Uncapped,” the new version of the old plan gives members unlimited access to 2D movies and MoviePass promises “a large selection of blockbusters and independent films.”

Still, film choices can be restricted due to high demand, MoviePass said.

The one-movie-per-day service is available at two price points. For $119.40 upfront, you can enjoy the full-year subscription, which averages out to be $9.95 a month. Or, you can opt to pay $14.95 on a month-to-month basis, but that choice will bump up to $19.95 at some point that MoviePass hasn’t announced yet.

“We are – and have been – listening to our subscribers every day, and we understand that an uncapped subscription plan at the $9.95 price point is the most appealing option to our subscribers,” said Ted Farnsworth, chairman and CEO of Helios.

Helios owns MoviePass.

“While we’ve had to modify our service a number of times in order to continue delivering a movie-going experience to our subscribers, with this new offering we are doing everything we can to bring people a version of the service that originally won their hearts.”

The Select, All Access and Red Carpet subscription plans, introduced in December, are no longer available for purchase, but the company said they will remain effective and working for users who subscribed to them.

You may remember that, in its heyday, MoviePass attracted millions of subscribers for offering the opportunity to see unlimited movies for just $10 a month, which is less than it costs to buy a single ticket in many U.S. markets.

The unsustainable hefty price reduction in late 2017 led to rapid subscriber growth and placed the beleaguered service in financial peril. MoviePass eventually dumped the all-you-can-watch plan and moved everyone over to a $9.95 monthly offering, and limited subscribers to three movies a month.

In January, MoviePass temporarily settled on the three-tier subscription plan with base prices that increase depending on where the subscriber is located.

