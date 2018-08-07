Musk says he may take Tesla private and shares roar

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private. | AP file photo

NEW YORK — Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private.

Tesla’s stock spiked Tuesday after Musk made the abrupt announcement in a terse tweet. He said is considering taking the company private at $420 a share and already has secured funding.

Tesla shares are up more than 5 percent at $360.64.

Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

