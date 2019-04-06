Mustang Bullitt: Fastback gets 480-horsepower

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of iconic movie “Bullitt” and its fan-favorite San Francisco car chase, Ford introduces the new cool and powerful 2019 Mustang Bullitt.

It was 1968 when the film “Bullitt,”, featuring a Ford Mustang Fastback – became one of the most famous car chase movies in history. Paying homage to the original Bullitt Mustang is the 50th Anniversary 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt.

This Bullitt Mustang doesn’t rate as the hottest Mustang available in the lineup, which is topped by the GT350 and soon to arrive Shelby GT500. The Bullitt does, however deliver a highly respectable hot street performance.

Technically Speaking

Propulsion is provided by a 5.0-liter TI-VCT V8 engine with dual fuel, high-pressure direct injection and low-pressure port fuel injection, that cranks out 480 horses at 7,000 rpm while developing 420 lb.-ft. of torque at 4,600 rpm. It also boasts an open-air induction system and Shelby GT350 intake manifold with an 87-millimeter throttle body and performance powertrain control module calibration.

The engine’s motive force is geared to the rear wheels with a 3.73 rear end Torsen limited-slip differential via a smooth-shifting and updated six-speed manual gearbox with downshift rev-matching and an iconic white cue-ball shift knob replicating the original. Its 0-60 mph time wasn’t officially tested, but one should be able to clock out at 4.1 seconds, depending on your clutch and shifting skills. The Bullitt’s top speed is rated at 163 mph. EPA fuel economy is rated at 15 mpg city and 25 mpg highway.

Exterior

The 2019 version of the Ford Mustang Bullitt is a lot sexier than the original with a bold and aerodynamic athletic body profile with the GT Performance Package aero splitter and custom black honeycomb front grille with a bright surround trim over the large lower air intake and wide front diffuser. The simple Bullitt design theme features a circular faux gas cap with the Bullitt logo and a subtle chrome accent around the side windows.

Cabin

The Bullitt is rated as a four-passenger coupe, but you’ll need to be on the diminutive side to enjoy riding in the back seat; however, the rating helps with insurance rates.

The Bullitt features a fully configurable 12-inch digital instrument cluster that changes its graphic design when cycling through the selectable driving modes, turn-by-turn Navigation, infotainment readouts, and more. A G-force indicator along with displays for air intake temp, air to fuel ratio, and other relative info are also available; an additional pair of dash-mounted gauges provide oil pressure and intake manifold vacuum for what ever it’s worth.

Drive

The 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt is a sheer joy to drive. It’s particularly suited for tight, twisting roads with severe elevation changes, always displaying an incredible stability. The handling characteristics are stellar, with excellent steering input and feel with a nice fat steering wheel. The active exhaust system is programmable to achieve just the right note to please one’s aural senses (but not always that of the neighbors). It definitely produces broad grins, especially when vrooming through a tunnel.

The electromagnetic shocks of the MagneRide active damping system respond to altering road surface conditions, adjusting their rate every few milliseconds, providing proper contact for the grippy 19-inch Michelin Pilot Sport rubber.

The seven available driving modes — comfort, normal, sport, sport+, track, drag strip and snow/ice, along with the customizable MyMode — allow the driver to select the desired steering feel and ride comfort.

In the bottom line analysis, the 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt is not configured to be a top track performer, but is instead a hot street rod. Pricing for the Mustang Bullitt starts at $47,590, and you can spend up to $52,980 if you go for all options.