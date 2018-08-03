Netflix pulls the plug on Louis Farrakhan documentary

Netflix pulled the plug on streaming a documentary that profiles the musical journey of controversial leader Nation of Islam Minster Louis Farrakhan.

A Netflix spokesperson told Fox News that the controversy surrounding the release of the documentary named “My Life’s Journey Through Music,” was due to a “internal miscommunication.”

“This film will not be released on Netflix. Due to an internal miscommunication, it appeared to be scheduled for release on Netflix, but it is not. We apologize for any confusion this has caused,” the Netflix spokesperson said.

Farrakhan is known for his fiery speeches, which often include talking points on self improvement for black people, along with anti-Semitic rhetoric.

Earlier this year, Twitter stripped him of his verified status after he called Jewish people “Satanic.”

The Nation of Islam released a statement to the Chicago Sun-Times:

“The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan produced a documentary entitled, “My Life’s Journey Through Music”. As late as July 30, 2018, Netflix published that this documentary would be “Coming August 1” on its media platform. On July 31, 2018, less than 24 hours before the airing of the documentary, the Nation of Islam became aware through news and online outlets that Netflix decided not to air it due to “internal miscommunication”. The Nation of Islam has not been informed of what was the alleged “internal miscommunication”. The timing of Netflix’s decision – at the 11th hour – to cancel the airing of the documentary affected millions of potential viewers and raises more questions than answers: In light of this untimely sequence of events, did Netflix bow to outside forces in canceling the airing of the documentary? Did media pressure contribute to this result? What do the opponents of truth not want you to learn about Minister Farrakhan?

The trailer for the documentary is still on Farrakhan’s Facebook page.

