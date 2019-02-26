Former Trump appointee Nikki Haley nominated to Boeing board

Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has been nominated to serve on Boeing's board of directors. | Getty file photo

Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has been nominated to the Boeing Co.’s board of directors, the aerospace giant announced Tuesday.

“Ambassador Haley brings to Boeing an outstanding record of achievement in government, industry partnership, and successfully driving economic prosperity for communities in America and around the world,” Boeing Chairman Dennis Muilenburg said in a statement. “Boeing will benefit greatly from her broad perspectives and combined diplomatic, government and business experience to help achieve our aspiration to be the best in aerospace and a global industrial champion.”

Company directors will be elected at the shareholders meeting April 29. Boeing has 13 directors. A spokesman declined to say whether a board member was leaving.

Haley, 47, served three terms in the South Carolina House of Representatives before being elected that state’s governor. President Donald Trump appointed her U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in January 2017, where she served until December 2018.

“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to contribute to Boeing’s continued success as a cutting edge industry leader and a great American company,” Haley said in a statement. “Not only is Boeing the largest aerospace company in the world and America’s biggest exporter, it also understands the importance of teamwork and building community through its network of suppliers in all 50 states and around the world.”