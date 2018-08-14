Northwestern tops list of Chicago hospitals: US News

U.S. News & World Report released its “best hospitals” list Tuesday, and one Chicago hospital made the cut.

The report ranks the best hospitals in the country and the top hospitals in each state and metro area.

Northwestern Memorial Hospital came in 13th place for the nationwide list, and topped the list of Chicago hospitals.

The best hospital in the country is Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, according to the list, followed by Cleveland Clinic and Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

In Chicago, Rush University Medical Center was second best, and Loyola University Medical Center is third best, according to the report.

Top 10 hospitals in Chicago:

1. Northwestern Memorial Hospital

2. Rush University Medical Center

3. Loyola University Medical Center

4. Advocate Christ Medical Center

4. University of Chicago Medical Center

6. NorthShore University Health-Evanston Hospital

7. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

8. Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital

9. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

9. Advocate Sherman Hospital