Northwestern to open urology cancer center

Northwestern Memorial Hospital is set to open a new urology cancer facility in 2020. | Facebook

Northwestern Memorial Hospital is set to get a new urology cancer facility, thanks to a $10 million gift.

The center is set to open in 2020, hospital officials said. The gift comes from Michael Polsky, founder and CEO of Invenergy, and Tanya Polsky, a philanthropist and former finance executive, officials said.

“This gift to create a Urologic Cancer Institute at Northwestern Medicine symbolizes my family’s commitment to help others facing cancer come out on the winning side — and to ultimately eradicate the disease. With this gift, we support Northwestern Medicine’s vision to be the world’s leader in diagnosing, advancing research breakthroughs and creating revolutionary treatments for urological cancers,” Michael Polsky said in a statement.

Dr. Edward Schaeffer, chair of Northwestern’s urology department, said the new center will inspire “leading-edge research that will transform our field.”

“The Polsky Family Urologic Cancer Institute will become a multidisciplinary access point for cancer treatments including surgery, chemo-, radio- and immunotherapy as well a resource for genetic counseling, nutritional guidance and lifestyle management,” Schaeffer said.