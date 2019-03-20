Work on O’Hare’s Terminal 5 expansion set to start

Work on the long-awaited expansion of O’Hare International Airport’s Terminal 5 is set to begin Wednesday.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel was expected to join other officials for the groundbreaking on the $1.2 billion project.

The project, to be completed in 2021, will include adding 10 gates to the terminal and increase overall space by about 350,000 square feet, the mayor’s office said. New lounge areas, concession spaces, as well as other services for passengers, are expected in the 25-year-old terminal.

The Terminal 5 project is part of the mayor’s “O’Hare 21” plan, which also includes the design and construction of new concourses and, by 2028, the new $8.5 billion Global Terminal at O’Hare. The city unveiled five proposals for the new terminal earlier this year.

