Chicago leads the way in skyscraper innovation: Orbitz

Some of the notable skyscrapers on the timeline include the John Hancock Center, currently named "875 North Michigan Avenue." | Colin Boyle/Sun-Times

When it comes to skyscraper design, Chicago appears to stand tall above architecture in other cities.

Orbitz, a travel fare website, created an illustrated timeline of 20 of Chicago’s most famous skyscrapers, shown in order to display the evolution of the city’s skyline.

“Chicago is the birthplace of the skyscraper and home to one of the most iconic skylines in the world. With many new buildings either approved or underway, we felt now was the perfect time to show how the city’s skyline has changed and continues to evolve even today,” Orbitz said in a company statement. “While nothing compares to seeing these architectural wonders in person, we wanted to pay homage to a big part of what makes Chicago – a city Orbitz calls home – so great.”

Some of the notable skyscrapers on the timeline include the John Hancock Center, currently named “875 North Michigan Avenue,” Willis Tower, formerly known as the Sears Tower and the Aon Center.