New Oreo flavors: Hot Chicken Wing and Wasabi

Oreo’s parent company, Mondelez International, has announced the launch two surprising new Oreo flavors: Hot Chicken Wing and Wasabi.

But don’t get too excited. The launch of these two new flavors are only available in China, the company said. Hot Chicken Wing Oreos have orange icing, and Wasabi Oreos have green icing.

Innovation sensation: #TeamMDLZ @Oreo just launched two new BIG and BOLD flavors in #China: Hot Chicken Wing and Wasabi! pic.twitter.com/zntoTKbplE — Mondelēz Intl (@MDLZ) August 22, 2018

The Oreo cookie was introduced in 1912. Today, there are over 185 Oreo products available.

Mondelez, based in Deerfield, is the world’s largest maker of chocolate, candy and cookies.