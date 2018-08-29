Oreo’s parent company, Mondelez International, has announced the launch two surprising new Oreo flavors: Hot Chicken Wing and Wasabi.
But don’t get too excited. The launch of these two new flavors are only available in China, the company said. Hot Chicken Wing Oreos have orange icing, and Wasabi Oreos have green icing.
The Oreo cookie was introduced in 1912. Today, there are over 185 Oreo products available.
Mondelez, based in Deerfield, is the world’s largest maker of chocolate, candy and cookies.