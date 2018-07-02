Paul Obis, Vegetarian Times founder who later ‘liked a good steak,’ dead at 66

Paul Obis, who founded Vegetarian Times magazine, a cultural touchstone that helped demystify and popularize the practice of going meatless, has died at 66, according to his wife Janeen.

The Melrose Park native befriended another famous vegetarian, Fred “Mister” Rogers, who at one point was a major investor in the magazine, which for many years was based in Oak Park.

“He wanted to make a difference in the world,” his wife said.

She said Mr. Obis died of Lewy body dementia at their home in California, where he’d lived the past few years.

He started Vegetarian Times in 1974 and saw it grow from a few pages he hand-delivered on his bicycle to be an influential magazine with an estimated hundreds of thousands of readers. It featured interviews and cover stories about many famous practitioners of vegetarianism, including Mister Rogers, Michael Jackson, Annie Lennox, Linda McCartney, River Phoenix and Dr. Henry Heimlich, inventor of the Heimlich maneuver.

In addition to recipes, it started carrying dating ads and took on the causes of organic farming and animal research.

In the late 1980s, Mr. Obis and his first wife, Mariclare Barrett, who was the magazine’s food editor, successfully appealed to Mike Royko to be permitted to enter their seitan “ribs” into his Ribfest competition. Rokyo compared the taste to “a sauce-covered eraser.”

Mr. Obis sold the magazine around 1992, his wife said.

After about 20 years of vegetarianism, he had a change of heart at Taste of Chicago.

“He took his kids to the Taste of Chicago, and one of them was full and put his French beef au jus sandwich in the trash,” his wife said.

Mr. Obis told his kids it wasn’t good to waste food.

“He took it out of the trash and took a bite, and that was it,” she said. “He said, ‘Man, after 20 years of tofu, this is good.’ ”

Mr. Obis never did eat a lot of meat, his wife said: “He just liked a good steak now and then.”

The son of a pharmacist, he went to Proviso East High School in Maywood.

Mr. Obis is survived by six sons. Funeral arrangements are pending.