Peeps doughnut, marshmallow-flavored coffee coming soon to Dunkin’ menu

A Peeps doughnut is among the new spring menu items coming to Dunkin' in April. | AP Photo/Rick Smith

Dunkin’ announced Wednesday that it will release a new Peeps doughnut and marshmallow-flavored coffee April 1.

The Peeps Donut features the brand’s iconic yellow marshmallow chick on top of a green and egg-shaped sprinkle doughnut. The chain also had a Peeps Donut in 2014, however it was flower-shaped.

But this is the first time Dunkin’ is offering a Peeps coffee, which “brings the delightful, creamy taste of classic Peeps Marshmallow to Dunkin’s hot and iced coffee, espresso drinks, frozen coffee and frozen chocolate,” the company said in a statement.

Along with the Peeps items – available for a limited time and while supplies last – Dunkin’ announced a few other new menu items, including Chocolate Cherry Cold Brew, Iced Tea Lemonade and Frozen Lemonade, and Sweet Sriracha Bacon Breakfast Sandwich.

In April, a medium-sized Cold Brew will be $2 from 2 to 6 p.m. daily.