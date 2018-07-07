Gary Perinar elected next head of Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters

The Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters' Apprentice and training facility in Elk Grove Village, pictured in March. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Gary Perinar was elected Saturday to become the next head of the Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters.

Perinar succeeds Frank Libby, who retired last month after 42 years with the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, including 10 years as Regional Council president and executive secretary-treasurer.

“I am honored to have this opportunity to continue down the pathway of success achieved under President Libby’s leadership and those who came before him,” Perinar said in a statement. “Growing our market share, positioning our members for success and building our overall membership are priorities so we as carpenters can continue to be leaders in the construction industry and the communities in which we work and live.”

The Carpenters are among the organized-labor groups with an ownership stake in the Chicago Sun-Times, and Libby is a Sun-Times board member.

Perinar had served as second vice president before Saturday’s delegate vote. He’s a 40-year member of Carpenters Local 174 where he served his apprenticeship, and he became a third-generation business representative of the union at age 32.

He later became an assistant to former president/executive secretary-treasurer Marty Umlauf. Perinar was twice elected as the second vice president of the Regional Council, and he has also served it as a delegate for 25 years, holding the position of trustee on various committees and boards including health, welfare and pension funds.

Jeffrey Isaacson will serve as president and Keith Jutkins as vice president for the Regional Council, which represents tens of thousands of workers in 72 counties spanning Illinois and eastern Iowa.