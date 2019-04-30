Former Gov. Bruce Rauner’s $3 million Winnetka mansion posted for sale (PHOTOS)

Former Gov. Bruce Rauner and wife, Diana Rauner, posted their home for sale for nearly $3 million. | VHT Studios

Former Gov. Bruce Rauner and wife Diana Rauner posted their Winnetka mansion for sale Monday for nearly $3 million.

The half-acre lot in Winnetka went for $830,000 in 1995 and the home was built in 1996. According to realtor.com, the most expensive home for sale in Winnetka is up for nearly $10 million.

Property taxes on the home were $97,577 in 2017.

When Rauner challenged Democrat incumbent Pat Quinn for governor, he hosted an ABC7 interview at his home. It’s one of several properties he owns around the country, including a Montana cattle ranch and a Manhattan, New York City apartment.

The home has eight bedrooms and seven baths, including a master suite with a spa-like bathroom, a library with built-in shelves and a spacious kitchen. The home’s exterior includes a rooftop deck and a garden. High ceilings, detailed carpentry and tall windows bring in the natural environment from outside.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.