The Pillsbury Doughboy is coming to town

Pillsbury and its mascot Poppin' Fresh are moving to Chicago. | AP Images

The Pillsbury Co. and its mascot Poppin’ Fresh are moving to Chicago.

The baking and biscuit company is being sold by the J.M. Smucker Co. to equity firm Brynwood Partners. Pillsbury will be owned by a new company, Hometown Food Co., which will be based in Chicago.

“We are extremely pleased to announce the formation of the Hometown Food Co., which marks the single largest acquisition in Brynwood Partners’ 34-year history,” said Henk Hartong III, chairman and CEO of Brynwood Partners.

The $375 million deal includes the Pillsbury and Hungry Jack labels as well as several regional brands. Many of the products are made at a plant in Toledo, Ohio, which employs about 250 people full time, and is included in the deal.

Brynwood expects to complete the sale this fall.

Brynwood already owns well-known brands such as SunnyD, Juicy Juice and SnackWells.