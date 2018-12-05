Pizza Hut to acquire Chicago-based QuikOrder

Chicago-based QuikOrder has agred to be acquired by Pizza Hut, the companies announced. | AP photo

Chicago-based QuikOrder, which specializes in internet ordering systems for restaurants, is being acquired by Pizza Hut.

Pizza Hut expects the deal to improve its ability to deliver food while increasing its presence in the e-commerce space. Pizza Hut has used QuikOrder for nearly 20 years.

The deal, announced Tuesday, will include Pizza Hut’s current digital ordering platforms, QuikOrder’s in-restaurant technology and its future products and programming.

“We’re doubling down on our commitment to digital and this deal positions Pizza Hut perfectly for the future,” said Artie Starrs, president of Pizza Hut U.S., in a release. “We’re also gaining access to an immensely talented group of developers and digital innovators. Together we can more quickly provide breakthrough products and convenient services to our customers that will allow for better franchise economics over the long term.”

QuikOrder CEO Jim Kargman said he’s excited to see what the future holds.

“We’ve enjoyed a long and successful partnership with Pizza Hut and I couldn’t be more pleased by this next phase of our relationship,” said Kargman in a release.

The acquisition is expected to be finalized this month. Financial terms werent disclosed.