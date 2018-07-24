Man tests limits of Planet Fitness ‘judgement free zone’ slogan

A Massachusetts man stretched the spirit of the Planet Fitness “judgment free zone” slogan by allegedly stripping at the front desk of a gym and exercising in the nude. | Planet Fitness via Facebook

A Massachusetts man has been charged after stretching the spirit of the Planet Fitness “judgement free zone” slogan by allegedly stripping at the front desk of a gym and exercising in the nude.

Eric M. Stagno, 34, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was charged with indecent exposure, lewdness and disorderly conduct after police responded to the gym in nearby Plaistow, New Hampshi, according to local media reports.

“The story we got from witnesses was that the guy walked in, stripped down right there in front, left the clothes and belongings at the front desk, walked back and forth across the gym a couple of times and then settled in over at the yoga mats,” Plaistow police Capt. Brett Morgan told the New Hampshire Union Leader newspaper.

Officers found Stagno in what appeared to be a “yoga-type pose,” Morgan said.

“The only comment he made was that he thought it was a judgment-free zone, apparently referencing their slogan,” Morgan added.

The gym was fairly crowded at the time, Morgan told The Boston Globe, adding that Stagno checked himself out in the mirror before heading to the yoga mats.

“Some of the comments some witnesses gave were that they felt uncomfortable, disgusted, sick, and unsafe,” Morgan told the paper. “There were more witnesses coming forward than we could take names.”