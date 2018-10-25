Planters to launch Mr. Nut-IPA in IL for National Beer Day

Those who relish perfect beer and food pairings might want to try this one.

Peanut company Planters announced the launch of its first beer on Tuesday, Mr. IPA-Nut. The beer will become available on October 27, National American Beer Day, but only in Illinois, for now.

Mr. Nut-IPA is citrusy with a “hint of honey-roasted peanuts” and a salty finish, said Ashley Tople, Planters’ marketing director. The company said the beer was crafted to pair perfectly with its peanuts.

“It would have been easy to make a great Stout or Porter with nuts, but Planters wanted to prove that nuts go great with any style beer,” said Michael Condon, the owner of Noon Whistle Brewing in Lombard. “Therefore, we took their Honey Roasted Peanuts and made a great IPA that highlights both hops and peanuts.”

Those interested in purchasing the limited supply IPA can find it at Binny’s in the Chicago area or at Noon Whistle Brewery.

A 4-pack of 16 oz. cans will set customers back $9.99.