Portillo's might be opening a restaurant in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Portillo’s might open a restaurant in Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood, the local alderman said this week.

The potential location, 3357 W. Addison St., is owned by GW Properties. That Northwest Side spot would become Chicago’s third Portillo’s; the others are in River North and the South Loop.

Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) and GW Properties will hold a community meeting Nov. 15, at which a development team will present the plan to area residents.

But Ramirez-Rosa said overall, feedback he’s gotten about a possible Portillo’s restaurant in Avondale has been positive.

“So far, people are overwhelmingly excited,” he said.

Portillo’s would not confirm any details about this possible new location.